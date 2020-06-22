WWII memorial vandalized in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Veterans worked together on Monday to clean a WWII memorial that had been vandalized in a local cemetery in east Charlotte.

The incident happened sometime between Sunday and Monday at the Evergreen Cemetery located at Evergreen Cemetery Drive, off of Central Avenue.

Wayne White, a U.S. Air Force veteran, rounded up some friends and was working to help clean up the WWII memorial on Monday after seeing on social media that it had been defaced.

He told FOX 46 Charlotte that the names on the memorial “are veterans and deserve the honor, respect, and dignity.”

White said he took the day off and drove from his South Carolina home to get the graffiti cleaned up.

More than 500 Mecklenburg County residents who died during WWII are listed on the memorial.

More than 500 Mecklenburg County residents who died during WWII are listed on the memorial.

This is the #WWII monument that was defaced in #EvergreenCemetery (#Charlotte). All cleaned now. Names of the sons of #MecklenburgCounty Star Mothers Club are listed here. I spoke with a veteran who says, “history shouldn’t be destroyed.” @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/O2TW7E4JxW — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) June 22, 2020

An Air Force veteran told FOX 46 that he feels tearing down and defacing historical monuments doesn’t help today’s climate.

An Air Force veteran told FOX 46 that he feels tearing down and defacing historical monuments doesn't help today's climate.



FULL STORY at 5. (Also, view previous tweets)… pic.twitter.com/O203wZHh60 — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) June 22, 2020

The case remains open and under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.