‘Wow, it’s back.’ $4.75M in upgrades unveiled at historic Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – County and City leaders just unveiled new upgrades for a historic park in Charlotte.

County leaders spent $4.75 million dollars upgrading Pearl Street Park. Though a lot of the park is new, it holds a significant place in Charlotte’s history.

“It’s a sense of pride again, it’s wow- it’s back,” said Dr. Kelley Eaves-Boykin. “This was life, this was where they grew up, this was home.”

Kelley is the chairman of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Black Heritage Committee. The committee worked with county and city leaders to help upgrade the park.

Peal Street Park was opened in 1943 during segregation. The park was Charlotte’s first African American Park. The park was in the historic Brooklyn neighborhood and was surrounded by churches, homes, and businesses. Charlotte’s Black Wallstreet was also nearby. However, at the time wrote that there needed to be a park in the area because of the crime.

“You had everything here and you think that we need a park? Recreation is good, but that’s why it came out because they felt there were juvenile delinquents and the murder rate was too high,” said Kelley.

She said, though the intention for the park wasn’t good, the park turned into something special. It became the meeting spot for families and friends. It was the place where the Second Ward football team played.

“Everybody would come here a really special place,” said Kelley.

But like so many things, it became forgotten and overgrown. AT one point, Kelley said it was filled with weeds and an old restaurant.

“You look at other parts of Charlotte, you see historical landmarks still there. You can go to places all over the world and see historical landmarks beings saved and preserved. So why is our history not important?” said Kelley. “Most of, as we call it Black Charlotte, is gone.”

Now, history is on display at the park. She said it’s important because Charlotte has a long record of tearing down important pieces of African American history.

“If you were to give it an F, I would say F. a grade F,” said Kelley.

She said, bringing the park back to life is an important necessary start.

“It’s a step, it’s a tiny step but there is so much more we can do,” said Kelley.

Kelly said the committee is working with the Parks Department to install a historic marker at the park.