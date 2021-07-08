‘World’s Coolest’ hardware store in Charlotte debuts new slide for customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Blackhawk Hardware, a Queen City stable since 1977, has installed a two-story spiral slide for kids and the kids at heart.

The company said the two-story, candy-apple red, corkscrew slide connects the store’s upper and lower floors.

In case you missed it. That slide is faster and the turns are tighter that I expected. Also I was holding a microphone. 😂 Try it out yourself at Blackhawk Hardware in the Park Road Shopping Center. pic.twitter.com/RJ0vg4sHnW — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) July 8, 2021

The self-proclaimed “mismanaged” family-owned hardware store has been in business in Charlotte since 1977.

It was recognized as the “World’s Coolest Hardware Store” out of 4,500 ACE Hardware network stores in 2011.