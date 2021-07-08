‘World’s Coolest’ hardware store in Charlotte debuts new slide for customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Blackhawk Hardware, a Queen City stable since 1977, has installed a two-story spiral slide for kids and the kids at heart.
The company said the two-story, candy-apple red, corkscrew slide connects the store’s upper and lower floors.
The self-proclaimed “mismanaged” family-owned hardware store has been in business in Charlotte since 1977.
It was recognized as the “World’s Coolest Hardware Store” out of 4,500 ACE Hardware network stores in 2011.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts