Work from your backyard, Charlotte couple creates small business in midst of pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A husband and wife team in Charlotte has created a small business during the pandemic in hopes of creating a quiet workspace for parents, or anyone in need of their own “work from home” space.



It all started as an idea in the backyard until neighbors caught on and asked for their own backyard workspace as well. The idea was made into a business called Flex. Work. Play.



At first sight, the backyard “work from home” bungalow looks like a shed.

“It is such an oasis,” said Libby Carl.

The “shed” is a standalone workspace complete with power, internet, A/C and heat. Libby’s husband, Ryan, built the space about 3 months ago when he noticed Libby was stressed while working from home during the pandemic lockdown.

“It was really his idea as much as I would love to claim it as mine,” said Libby.



As the idea morphed into a small business, Ryan was able to figure out a way to build the space off-site for customers so installation takes less than a day.

“It is built out of structural insulated panels which makes it essentially a YETI cooler,” said Ryan.

Ryan Carl is a general contractor so putting the space together was simple. The panels can keep out neighborhood noise, like lawnmowers or leaf blowers.

It makes sense for his wife Libby who has always worked from home as an attorney, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that she had to work from home while also making sure her 8, 7 and 5-year-old boys were signed on to virtual school.

Her workspace that is now just a few steps away from the house is a game changer.

“My children had to come knock on the door at 6:30 at night and ask me to come inside because I could work uninterrupted,” said Libby.

The space caught the attention of neighbors, who have now hired Ryan to build their own backyard oasis.

“He [neighbor] saw the value in this immediately and was anxious as soon as I finished it and got everything dialed in just the way I wanted. He was knocking on the door to be the first customer,” said Ryan.



So far about 3-4 of the workspaces have been ordered and are currently in the process of being manufactured.



Because the space is so small, in Mecklenburg County a building permit is not needed to build.



To learn more about the workspaces visit the Flex. Work. Play. Website here.