Woman’s body found in vehicle, down an embankment in Gastonia considered a homicide

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation where a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in late January.

The woman, identified as Francia Magally Martinez, 41, of Gastonia, was found deceased on Thursday, Jan. 21, inside a vehicle that was down an embankment at 1019 West Tenth Avenue.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call Det. C.D. Huffstetler at 704-842-5192 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Crime Stoppers pays cash for tips that lead to an arrest.