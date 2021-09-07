Woman killed, several injured in multi-vehicle wreck on NC 16 in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed and several others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday in Ashe County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident happened around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, on NC 16 near Sussex Road.

Troopers said a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on NC 16, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2010 Ford Econoline van. The Jeep ran off the road and overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Amber Culver, 60, of Grassy Creek, was seriously injured and transported by helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, Highway Patrol said.

The Ford was owned and operated by Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson and was towing a trailer with kayaks. The driver of the van, Joann Ashely, 45, of Warrensville, was also injured and taken to Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, Highway Patrol said.

Four passengers were transported by medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. The front seat passenger, Lori Richelle Myers, 49, of Terrell, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Troopers said Myers was restrained by a seatbelt.

NC State Highway Patrol said the on-scene investigation did not indicate impairment as a contributing factor. This crash investigation remains open and ongoing.