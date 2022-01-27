Woman killed, 2-year-old injured in Union County crash, troopers say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified a woman who was killed in a crash Tuesday in Union County. A toddler, who was also in the vehicle, was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Morgan Marie Futch. Troopers confirmed with Queen City News she was the driver of the vehicle.

The fatal accident happened along the 74 Bypass in Union County on Tuesday morning, Jan. 25.

NC State Highway Patrol could not confirm whether the 2-and-a-half-year-old child who was injured in the crash was Futch’s own daughter, but said the child has officially been released from hospital care.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.