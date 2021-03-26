Woman crashes into utility pole, dies in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed after running off the road and crashing into a utility pole Thursday evening, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, March 25 on NC 181 near Spainhour Road.

According to troopers, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner was traveling south on NC 181 and ran off the road to the right. The driver, Carrie Collins Ollis, 43, of Morganton, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the roadway to the left, collided with a utility pole, and struck an embankment.

The utility pole fell and struck a northbound 2013 Hyundai Genesis, troopers said.

Ollis succumbed to her injuries while being transported by EMS to a local hospital. She was not restrained by a seatbelt. No impairment is suspected, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old from Morganton, was not injured in the accident.