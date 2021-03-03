Woman and man found dead in La Quinta Inn & Suites in Rock Hill were shot to death, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman and man found dead inside a Rock Hill hotel room this week died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The two have been identified as Terry Heraly, 60, and Connie Heraly, 51, of Wisconsin.

At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, officers responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites regarding a death investigation. As officers got to the scene, they discovered the two people deceased in a hotel room.

The Rock Hill Police Department and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, they said.

