Winthrop University students protesting how sex assault is addressed on campus

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After previous protests and pleas for change, students at Winthrop University say – time is up.

They want Title IX protections from sex discrimination to take effect now starting with a new Title IX coordinator. The current one, Kimberly Faust, is also the Vice President of the school. Grayce Kellam, a board member of ‘WU Students for Change’ says that is a conflict of interest. The university agreed and now the position is open. However, Grayce says “in the job description online the new Title IX coordinator will be reporting to Faust, so what does that change?”

Students for change is also calling for a new definition of rape. Grayce says the current version, which only addresses male to female penetration, excludes ” LGBTQ survivors, male survivors, and trans survivors.” Adding her fear, “I’m a lesbian so if I were to get assaulted or raped by a partner I couldn’t go to the administration because it doesn’t count.”

We asked Grayce’s fellow organizer Ravyn Speigner if he feels safe at school. He laughed before answering “no.” He’s taken the lead in fighting for more safety measures, like lighting and increased police presence at Winthrop.

But all the ‘Students for Change’ are in this together….for as long as it takes. “We’re not going to stop until it is safe for us and future students or we’re going to make sure that nobody comes here, it’s as simple as that, we’re not going to be silenced anymore.”