Winthrop students hold sexual assault protest amid Rock Hill Christmas Parade

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A few feet away from Rock Hill’s Christmas Parade path – a sign on Winthrop University’s campus says, “Winthrop is not safe.”

A group of students are protesting the administration’s handling of sexual assault cases on campus with the most recent case happening just three weeks ago.

“We felt like if we do it now during the parade, sort of close to the parade, we could get as much attention as possible,” Kimberly Boench said.

She said she joined the group because she was interested in making the campus a safe space for all people, no matter their race or gender. As people drove or walked by, they stopped and asked questions or took pictures, many saying the sign was true.

“One of my main issues with the campus is the lack of lighting, as you can see. It’s very dark out here. So, when you’re trying to get from point A to point B it’s like anything could happen in the shortest span of time,” Aderia Wilson said, a student at the University.

“It’s like every week it’s a new problem and we’re constantly trying to get the school’s attention and whatnot. They say they’re going to do this, say they’re going to do that, and it still don’t be done,” Fierra McKnight said, a student at the University.

Ravyn Speigner said the protest was supposed to take place behind the fence of the President’s home. But despite approval from campus police and Rock Hill Police, the university told the group no, citing violation of its assembly policy and saying the parade was a city event.

“It’s a little disappointing for Winthrop to try to blatantly silence us. At first, we felt angry and slighted but at this point, we realize that we’re getting on the right people’s nerves. We just want our campus to be safe. We understand the need for students who are under a lot of pressure with finals week to enjoy the parade and we want to enjoy the parade too I mean the last place we want to be on a Friday night is protesting.. but we do this because the campus isn’t safe, and it needs to be.”