CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wilhelmenia Rembert was recommended by the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners to fill Ella Scarborough’s seat during board interviews Saturday.

Rembert served as a former Mecklenburg County At-Large Commissioner as Vice-Chair between 2004-2006 and is a former member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

The board will consider Saturday’s recommendation for Rembert to fill the temporary At-Large Commissioner seat during its next regular meeting on March 15.

The board discussed 17 eligible applicants at its Budget/Public Policy Workshop and narrowed that list down to four applicants to be interviewed.

This decision comes as Scarborough is in hospice care and the Mecklenburg County Board voted 5-3 to grant her medical leave with pay and benefits.