CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Are you looking to celebrate Independence Day with a bang this year? The Charlotte area has no shortage of options to mark the nation’s 246th birthday.

The Fourth of July celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the U.S. on July 4, 1776.

The Continental Congress proclaimed the original 13 colonies free of the monarch of Britain, King George III, two days before and made it official on the fourth, or as we call it now – Independence Day.

Here are the ways to celebrate the Fourth of July around Charlotte:

WBT SkyShow

The “Largest Fireworks Show in the Southeast” returns to Truist Field on Monday, July 4th.

Fireworks will follow the first USA Baseball game at Truist since July 3, 2019. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.

White Water Center Fourth of July Celebration

While there won’t be fireworks, the Whitewater Center’s 4th of July Celebration is back with two days of live music and yoga. The Whitewater Center is open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebrate America Fireworks Show at Carowinds

Carowinds won’t just be celebrating Independence Day with one firework show in 2022. They’re offering a full weekend of it with shows set for July 2, July 3, and July 4.

Carowinds said the patriotic celebration will be accompanied by an all-American soundtrack.

Lake Wylie Annual Fireworks Display

The fireworks display will take place Monday, July 4th, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., by the Buster Boyd Bridge, S.C, Hwy 49 at Lake Wylie.

The best viewing will be from these spots:

The Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing

Papa Doc’s outside deck, 3990 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC

Rey Azteca deck at Lake Wylie Plaza, 4052 Charlotte Highway, Clover, SC

Lake Wylie Italian and Pizza on patio at Lake Wylie Plaza, 4074 Charlotte Highway, Clover, SC

Bagel Boat, 4090 Charlotte Highway 49, Lake Wylie, SC

Long Cove Resort, 14629 Rainbarrel Road, Charlotte, NC

Harrisburg’s 4th of July Celebration

The Town of Harrisburg will offer two nights of fireworks over the holiday weekend.

The fireworks show on July 3rd is approximately 10-12 minutes. The fireworks show on July 4th is approximately 17-20 minutes.

The fireworks will be shot from Field #1 at Harrisburg Park.

The celebration will also feature a parade, rides and inflatables, over 25 food vendors and live music.

2022 Red, White and Belmont

The City of Belmont will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with the opening of the beverage garden and DJ. A live concert on the upper field of Stowe Park by Java Band begins at 7 p.m.

The firework show shoots off at 10 p.m.

Birkdale Village’s 4th of July Celebration

Beginning at 10 AM, kids are invited to deck their bikes out with festive stars and stripes decor provided by Birkdale Village to get ready for the big parade. At 11 AM, the Huntersville Police Department will lead the kiddos in a Bike Parade. Riders will weave their way through the property, ending around 11:30 AM. After the parade, guests are invited to participate in our annual wet down with the Huntersville Fire Department.

From 11:45 AM to 1 PM, The Grove will transform into a sea of red, white and blue for a block party. Friends and families are invited to experience roaming entertainment, from face painters and balloon twisters to stilt walkers and magicians, groove to live tunes mixed by a DJ and capture festive memories in the photo booth.

Fort Mill’s Independence Day Celebration

The Town of Fort Mill is celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, July 2 along Main Street and in Historic Downtown Fort Mill.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and features music, merchants, food trucks, vendors, the annual Firing of the Cannons and a fireworks show.

City of Gastonia’s Fourth of July Celebration

Beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4, the City of Gastonia will have vendors, entertainment and food in downtown and the Rotary Pavilion.

The festival caps off with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Tega Cay 4th of July Celebration

Tega Cay kicks off its Independence Day celebration with a 9 a.m. parade. The parade route will depart from Tega Cay Elementary School and travel down Tega Cay Drive to Runde Park on Windward Drive.

The Tega Cay Lion’s Club presents its Annual Fish Fry on Monday, July 4th at The Glennon Center (15083 Molokai Dr., Tega Cay, SC 29708) starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Mayor’s City Address begins at 7:00 P.M. at The Glennon Center followed by The Lion’s Club Citizen of Year Award and Tega Cay’s 40th Birthday Cake Cutting.

The day’s festivities will wrap up with a spectacular Tega Cay Fireworks Display beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Rock Hill: Red, White and BOOM

Celebrate Independence Day in Old Town with live music, food, drinks and fireworks.

The fireworks display begins around 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Dave Lyle and Main Street.

City of York 4th of July Fireworks Show

The City of York will hold its annual fireworks show at York Middle School on July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event features food trucks, games and live music.

Queen City News will be adding additional events to this list in the coming days.