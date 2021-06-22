Where to celebrate July 4th, watch fireworks in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Fourth of July celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the U.S. on July 4, 1776.

The Continental Congress proclaimed the original 13 colonies free of the monarch of Britain, King George III two days before and made it official on the fourth.

Check out a list of local Fourth of July celebrations below:

2021 Skyshow Charlotte

Sunday, July 4, Truist Field, 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte, NC

SkyShow is returning to Charlotte for 2021! This 4th of July fireworks show will take place in Truist Field, after the Charlotte Knights play the Norfolk Tides. Read more here.

The game starts at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th, 2021, and tickets are on sale now. Tickets will most likely sell out, so don’t delay! Tickets start at just $11 for the Home Run Porch (standing room only.) Seated tickets start at $29.

Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4, U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC

Mark your calendars for Fourth of July Celebration at U.S. National Whitewater Center! This dog-friendly event will be held from open to close on Jul 3, 2021, to Jul 4, 2021, at U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, NC, US. Admission is free. Visit Website

Lake Wylie Annual Fireworks Display

Sunday, July 4, 9:30 PM – 10 PM, Dusk – approximately 9:30 PM, Lake Wylie by the Buster Boyd Bridge, S.C> Hwy 49 at Lake Wylie.

Best Viewing: The Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing, Papa Doc’s outside deck, Rey Azteca deck at Lake Wylie Plaza, Lake Wylie Italian and Pizza on patio at Lake Wylie Plaza, Bagel Boat, and Long Cove Resort

Fees/Admission: Since Lake Wylie Community Fireworks Display is funded solely through donations, your support of this wonderful event is really needed in order for the event to continue. Please send your contribution in any amount to:

Camp Thunderbird Fireworks Fund

One Thunderbird Lane

Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Red, White and Belmont, 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4, 6 PM – 10:30 PM, Main Street, Belmont, NC

Fort Mill Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 3, 5 PM, Free, Downtown Fort Mill, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

“Get ready for an exciting evening filled with food, fireworks and fun as the Town of Fort Mill hosts its Independence Day Celebration on July 3, 2021! The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with music and food along Main Street in downtown Fort Mill.

Vendors and merchants will line the street, along with a selection of food and shaved ice trucks. The 246 Army Band will play a selection of patriotic music from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a DJ and other musical entertainment. There will also be plenty of children’s activities, including outdoor games, face painting and balloon artists.

Make sure to stop by the Main Street Bandstand at 8:45 p.m. for our Independence Day ceremony, which includes patriotic musical performances and the posting of the colors from the Fort Mill Fire Department Honor Guard. Stick around for the annual firing of the town cannons at the end of the ceremony and our highly anticipated Independence Day fireworks show at 9:15.”

