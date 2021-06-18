Where people in Charlotte are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Charlotte are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Charlotte between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

#50. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 347

– Migration from Memphis to Charlotte: 117 (#70 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 230 to Memphis

2 / 50David Wilson // Flickr

#49. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 366

– Migration from Knoxville to Charlotte: 619 (#7 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 253 to Charlotte

3 / 50AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#48. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 367

– Migration from Jacksonville to Charlotte: 1,020 (#12 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 653 to Charlotte

4 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 376

– Migration from Indianapolis to Charlotte: 723 (#19 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 347 to Charlotte

5 / 50Canva

#46. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 377

– Migration from Cincinnati to Charlotte: 469 (#24 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 92 to Charlotte

6 / 50David Wilson // Wikicommon

#45. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 386

– Migration from Rocky Mount to Charlotte: 214 (#5 most common destination from Rocky Mount)

– Net migration: 172 to Rocky Mount

7 / 50VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#44. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2014-2018: 404

– Migration from Lakeland to Charlotte: 280 (#19 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Net migration: 124 to Lakeland

8 / 50en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#43. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 409

– Migration from San Francisco to Charlotte: 494 (#50 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 85 to Charlotte

9 / 50MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 411

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to Charlotte: 520 (#7 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Net migration: 109 to Charlotte

10 / 50Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#41. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2014-2018: 412

– Migration from Richmond to Charlotte: 562 (#14 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 150 to Charlotte

11 / 50Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#40. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 417

– Migration from Port St. Lucie to Charlotte: 369 (#8 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)

– Net migration: 48 to Port St. Lucie

12 / 50PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#39. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 452

– Migration from Detroit to Charlotte: 740 (#27 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 288 to Charlotte

13 / 50Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#38. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 473

– Migration from Portland to Charlotte: 295 (#48 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 178 to Portland

14 / 50randy andy // Shutterstock

#37. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 480

– Migration from Las Vegas to Charlotte: 572 (#30 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 92 to Charlotte

15 / 50Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 518

– Migration from Jacksonville to Charlotte: 464 (#10 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 54 to Jacksonville

16 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#35. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 536

– Migration from Denver to Charlotte: 653 (#36 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 117 to Charlotte

17 / 50DPPed// Wikimedia

#34. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 569

– Migration from Phoenix to Charlotte: 659 (#43 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 90 to Charlotte

18 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 578

– Migration from Boston to Charlotte: 1,233 (#26 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 655 to Charlotte

19 / 50Famartin // Wikicommons

#32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 609

– Migration from Baltimore to Charlotte: 892 (#19 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 283 to Charlotte

20 / 50Public Domain

#31. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 613

– Migration from Seattle to Charlotte: 672 (#45 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 59 to Charlotte

21 / 50Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#30. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 631

– Migration from Spartanburg to Charlotte: 1,266 (#3 most common destination from Spartanburg)

– Net migration: 635 to Charlotte

22 / 50Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 648

– Migration from Dallas to Charlotte: 1,073 (#41 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 425 to Charlotte

23 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 649

– Migration from Nashville to Charlotte: 398 (#34 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 251 to Nashville

24 / 50Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 717

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Charlotte: 1,006 (#19 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 289 to Charlotte

25 / 50ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#26. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 719

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Charlotte: 859 (#18 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 140 to Charlotte

26 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 738

– Migration from Columbus to Charlotte: 656 (#20 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 82 to Columbus

27 / 50Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 782

– Migration from Orlando to Charlotte: 643 (#28 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 139 to Orlando

28 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 783

– Migration from Philadelphia to Charlotte: 1,779 (#26 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 996 to Charlotte

29 / 50davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#22. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 787

– Migration from Fayetteville to Charlotte: 1,346 (#2 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 559 to Charlotte

30 / 50Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#21. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2014-2018: 801

– Migration from Augusta to Charlotte: 355 (#11 most common destination from Augusta)

– Net migration: 446 to Augusta

31 / 50BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 809

– Migration from Los Angeles to Charlotte: 1,338 (#40 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 529 to Charlotte

32 / 50Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 825

– Migration from Tampa to Charlotte: 1,401 (#13 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 576 to Charlotte

33 / 50Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 878

– Migration from Miami to Charlotte: 2,369 (#17 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 1,491 to Charlotte

34 / 50Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#17. Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2014-2018: 1,191

– Migration from Greenville to Charlotte: 659 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 532 to Greenville

35 / 50Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#16. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2014-2018: 1,366

– Migration from Asheville to Charlotte: 1,518 (#1 most common destination from Asheville)

– Net migration: 152 to Charlotte

36 / 50Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 1,390

– Migration from Washington to Charlotte: 3,002 (#22 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 1,612 to Charlotte

37 / 50skeeze // Pixabay

#14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 1,413

– Migration from Houston to Charlotte: 1,071 (#29 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 342 to Houston

38 / 50Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,462

– Migration from Chicago to Charlotte: 1,504 (#47 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 42 to Charlotte

39 / 50Ken Lund // Flickr

#12. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2014-2018: 1,614

– Migration from Charleston to Charlotte: 1,744 (#3 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 130 to Charlotte

40 / 50DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#11. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 1,836

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte: 889 (#4 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Net migration: 947 to Myrtle Beach

41 / 50Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#10. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2014-2018: 1,893

– Migration from Wilmington to Charlotte: 1,294 (#4 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Net migration: 599 to Wilmington

42 / 50Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,039

– Migration from Atlanta to Charlotte: 3,463 (#8 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 1,424 to Charlotte

43 / 50King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 2,141

– Migration from New York to Charlotte: 8,674 (#14 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 6,533 to Charlotte

44 / 50Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2014-2018: 2,314

– Migration from Greenville to Charlotte: 1,937 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 377 to Greenville

45 / 50Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#6. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2014-2018: 2,901

– Migration from Durham to Charlotte: 1,694 (#4 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 1,207 to Durham

46 / 50Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#5. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 3,061

– Migration from Columbia to Charlotte: 3,662 (#1 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 601 to Charlotte

47 / 50Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2014-2018: 3,234

– Migration from Greensboro to Charlotte: 3,495 (#2 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 261 to Charlotte

48 / 50tweber1// Wikimedia

#3. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2014-2018: 3,406

– Migration from Winston to Charlotte: 3,944 (#2 most common destination from Winston)

– Net migration: 538 to Charlotte

49 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Hickory in 2014-2018: 3,875

– Migration from Hickory to Charlotte: 3,128 (#1 most common destination from Hickory)

– Net migration: 747 to Hickory

50 / 50Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 4,570

– Migration from Raleigh to Charlotte: 3,365 (#2 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 1,205 to Raleigh