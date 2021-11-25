When was the last time it snowed in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?
It’s not as improbable as it sounds!
Despite its usual warmer winters, Charlotte has experienced snow occasionally – including .1 inch in January and .2 inch in February 2021, for a whopping total of .3 from Oct. 2020 to today.
The area has seen about 791.3 inches of snow since 1878, according to data from the National Weather Service, for an average of about 4.3 inches of snow between Oct. and May.
The most snow fell in the 1880s, with 88.3 inches. The least was in the 1990s, with 24.7 inches. Snow is most likely to fall in January, followed by February, December, and March.
Here are the total inches it has snowed in Charlotte since 1880, per decade, according to the National Weather Service.
- 88.3 inches for 1880s
- 76.7 inches for 1890s
- 45.1 inches for 1900s
- 55.2 inches for 1910s
- 54.7 inches for 1920s
- 61.4 inches for 1930s
- 41.2 inches for 1940s
- 47.1 inches for 1950s
- 78 inches for 1960s
- 74.7 inches for 1970s
- 57.6 inches for 1980s
- 24.7 inches for 1990s
- 44.8 inches for 2000s
- 34.2 inches for 2010s
- .3 inches 2020 – 2021 (So far)
