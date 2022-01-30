What’s the catch? Rock Hill man donates prized jacket in memory of homegrown NFL legend

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Childhood friends of late NFL legend Dwight Clark of Charlotte are still doing their best to honor the legacy of the man they remember as humble, kind, and supremely talented on the football field.

Tony Hayes donated a prized jacket he got for his father– autographed by Clark and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana– to help improve the quality of life for people battling ALS.

In 2017 Clark, a former San Francisco 49ers receiver announced he had the disease. He died just one year later at 61.

“I just hope that this jacket is more livable for people with ALS and hopefully we can raise a lot of money, Hayes said, handing his jacket to Linda Shuford-Reeves, captain of Clark’s ALS Team, THECATCH#87 and a board member for the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter.

“Tony I wanted to thank you for your generosity and your friendship through the years. It’s a beautiful thing for you to do,” said Reeves, who teared up thinking about the donation and the friend who died far too soon.

“Dwight would be proud of you,” she told Hayes.

“I hope so,” he replied.

Pro football history is filled with stars, but only a select few are attached to iconic plays. Four decades ago, “The Catch” is how Clark made the leap to football immortality.

Late in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers trailed the Cowboys and needed a touchdown. Clark– the pride of Garinger High in east Charlotte– grabbed a pass from Montana in dramatic fashion.

“You can believe it because it was him,” said Hayes, who played high school basketball with Clark.

“Out of nowhere… I don’t know if you know how high it was that he caught that ball… but those hands!” Shuford-Reeves recalled. “We went crazy! Charlotte went crazy… our friends went crazy!”

Two generations after “The Catch,” Hayes saw an opportunity to help in honor of his dear friend by giving away his jacket to the cause.

“It didn’t seem right for me to have it authenticated and sell it and take the money,” he told Queen City News.

In 1982, Clark’s catch helped kick-off a San Francisco dynasty for the ages, and the impact of that play lives on. The donation of a cherished piece of memorabilia is the latest sign of legacy that is bigger than football.

As big as that play was, his high school friends learned to put it in perspective.

“You can’t sit around and do nothing after somebody’s diagnosed with this. It’s a horrible disease,” Shuford-Reeves says of ALS.

When Clark died, he knew exactly who his friends were. Now, some of his biggest supporters hope to honor his legacy every chance they get.