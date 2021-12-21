What’s that on the windshield? Parts of Charlotte area report sleet

Talk about the first day of winter – parts of Charlotte saw sleet falling from the sky.

That’s right, your eyes weren’t deceiving you.

Temperatures around noon Tuesday hovered around 39 degrees.

The FOX 46 radar picked up ice in the north and eastern parts of the city as well as Huntersville, Concord Mooresville and Salisbury.

Moisture is building into the Carolinas ahead of a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico, Meteorologist Ted Phaeton said.

The high on Monday was expected to reach 47 degrees.