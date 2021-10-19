What does Charlotte’s boil water advisory mean for you?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ‘boil water advisory’ is in effect for several locations across the Queen City Tuesday after Charlotte Water said a water main break impacted a large portion of Mecklenburg County Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte Water, residents will need to boil their water for the next 48 hours “as a precautionary measure.” But what does that mean?

Is my water safe to drink?

Charlotte Water said if you experienced a loss of pressure or water Monday, you need to boil the water before consuming it. If you did not lose pressure, your water is safe to drink.

When should I boil water and for how long?

Charlotte Water said water that is used for human consumption like drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food should be boiled “vigorously” for one minute.

What if my water is discolored?

If your water is discolored, Charlotte Water said to run a cold tap for 10 to 15 minutes or until the water is clear. Discolored water is caused by mineral deposits in pipes that are dislodged during a water main break or outage.

Is it safe to shower?

Yes, according to Charlotte Water. Boiling is only a precaution for human consumption of water.

Crews have since closed valves to isolate the break and begin the process of restoring service to several impacted zip codes. Charlotte Water anticipates the system to return to normal over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Click here for a detailed advisory map.

The break occurred near the 1400 block of Remount Road Monday afternoon. The affected area includes anything north to Brookshire Blvd. and I-85, anything east to W.T. Harris Blvd. and Monroe Road, anything west to the Catawba River, and anything south to the state line.

Officials are continuing to monitor drinking water from around 300 water quality stations throughout the city.

For questions, visit charlottewater.org or call 311.