The pandemic has changed the way many people do business, especially for chefs and restaurant owners. A company providing “flexible kitchen space” has seen a drastic increase in clients and will soon be expanding its footprint in one Charlotte neighborhood.



So what is a “flexible kitchen space”? Think of it as shared office spaces, but they are kitchens for chefs. The City Kitch has two locations in Charlotte, one in University and another in West End. The kitchen spaces used by chefs help take away some of the steep overhead costs associated with starting a restaurant or other food-related business.



The idea for “flexible kitchen spaces” started years before the pandemic, but is now proving to be more successful than ever.

Tucked in Charlotte’s rapidly growing historic West End is the first all-virtual food hall in the Queen City. That means all the orders taken at the location from dozens of different restaurants are through mobile apps.

“This was an ideal location for us and for our clients because of the number of people that we could serve in a condensed location,” said Director of Growth for The City Kitch, Lillian McGuire.

The location off Thrift Road opened in 2020 after another successful location in University City

At the West End location you will find 12,000 square feet of shared kitchen space. 38 clients are using the space, with more than a dozen chefs available to order meals from.

“This gives people an opportunity to give people a great dining experience with amazing local food you can eat at home,” said McGuire.

You can pick up your food right in the lobby or sit down in the small dining space. The concept has only grown with the use of mobile technology and the effects of the restrictive pandemic.

“You couldn’t dine in, right. People were looking for ways to support local businesses during the pandemic,” said McGuire.

Customers not only increased but so did chefs looking to cut overhead costs. One chef moved to the West End space three months ago to keep up with customer demand.

The goal for most entrepreneurs is to own their own space one day.

“They come to us to start their culinary dreams,” said McGuire.



The City Kitch West End location also has a restaurant space in a suite next door. Restaurant Constance, a new concept from Chef Sam Diminich of Your Farms Your Table, will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Counter.

There will be a seating capacity of 25-30 people when the location opens this fall.

For a list of restaurants available at The City Kitch, visit their website here: https://www.thecitykitch.com/