West Charlotte neighbors concerned with influx of Amazon trucks on dead-end, one lane road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More and more, the very western parts of west Charlotte are getting built up. Sam Wilson Road is a good example of this, with a major truck stop near the intersection with Interstate-85 and numerous warehouses a short distance away.

“The west side is catching up with the east, south, and north,” Jerry Hunter said.

Hunter has lived along Sam Wilson Road for 44 years. He’s seen it all, and lately, he’s seen a problem.

“Somehow, somewhere, this street has got on the maps, showing you’re going to Amazon, and then all these trucks turn in here and figure out that you can’t go anywhere,” he said.

The problem, specifically, is at Sam Wilson Road and Margo Drive. Margo Drive is a one-lane dead end road.

The access point for the warehouse, the CLT9 Amazon Fulfillment Center, is actually along Performance Road.

However, neighbors told FOX 46, and provided numerous pictures and videos showing trucks turning onto the road, and in some cases either taking out a light pole or getting stuck for hours.

“Since they have opened, we’ve had trucks constantly down the road,” said Brian Penatzer, who lives on Margo Drive.

Both Penatzer and Hunter have gone to Amazon about the issue, and have received a sign saying, “No Amazon Access,” which is placed at the entrance to the road with plastic traffic barricades filled with water.

FOX 46 reached out to Amazon about the problem. In a statement, a spokesperson said, “Amazon strives to be a great neighbor and when we fall short of that goal, we do our best to remedy the situation. We are actively looking into these claims and will take any appropriate action needed.”

The problem shared by those on Margo Drive is shared by others living up and down Sam Wilson Road due to the amount of businesses and other warehouses nearby, but the issue with Amazon is something new.

Neighbors said damage has come to a nearby church property, which they have had to fix.

“Just this past Sunday, we were in church, a driver walked out, walks across the street and moves the light drums, and before we could get out, he turned in here,” said Hunter, who attends the church.

FOX 46 independently looked into multiple map programs, websites, and apps to see if any service directed anyone onto Margo Drive to the CLT9 Amazon Fulfillment Center.

While the warehouse can be clearly seen from the end of the road, there is no access point, and no map service that was checked directed drivers to Margo Drive.