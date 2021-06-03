‘We’re sorry this happened’: Sister of woman connected to 5 murders apologizes to victims’ families

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 is hearing from the sister of Adrienne Simpson, a woman connected to five murders and the alleged accomplice to Tyler Tery.

Simpson and Tyler Terry were approached by police after Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson, was found dead.

Eugene was killed May 2, 2021 in Chester County.

His body was later found in a ditch.

Police say Terry’s connected to another murder in York County.

Thomas Hardin was killed on May 2, 2021. Detectives said he was Terry’s lover.

Police in St. Louis, Missouri connected Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson to two more murders on May 16, 17.

The victims of the Missouri murders are Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev. Detectives believe those murders were the result of a robbery.

Police say Simpson and Terry took officers on a high-speed chase on May 17, 2021, before they caught up with the couple and arrested Simpson.

Terry got away and hid in a wooded area for 7 days in Chester County.

Police arrested Tyler Terry on May 24, 2021.

He was taken into custody and made a first court appearance the next day.

He was denied bond.

As of June 2, Chester County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed with FOX 46, Terry and Simpson were connected to another murder in Memphis, TN.

That murder happened on May 17th at 2 a.m.

Police in Memphis say they discovered a body near an abandoned car in a Raleigh neighborhood.

No official charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, FOX 46 caught up with Simpson’s sister who says she and Adrienne grew up in a stable environment and she was surprised to hear of the crimes Adrienne is connected to.

“My dad, he tries to figure out what he could’ve done wrong and I explain to him that we’re adults. We are old enough to be making our own decisions. And my mom is in shock too. We’re grown and I have a 16-year-old. My son knows not to do stuff like that,” said Kristin Roof, Adrienne’s sister.

FOX 46 asked Roof about Terry and Simpson’s past and she says the couple met in 2018 but had domestic problems.

“He’s been violent because she has actually called me once. I believe it was at the Super 8 in Richburg and he started beating her with a belt while she was asleep. I actually had to call the police officers to get them dispatched there,” said Roof.

Roof said she wants to apologize to all of the families of the victims.

“Again, you know, from my family’s side… we’re sorry that this happened to all of these other families. It don’t just bother the victims, it hurts all the families connected to all the victims. It affects us because we’re kin to her… (cries),” said Roof.

As FOX 46 gets new details, we will update this story.