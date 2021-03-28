We’re hiring! JackBeagle’s ramps back up with restrictions loosened

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some restaurant and bar owners said they’re seeing a significant increase in sales since some of the restrictions were lifted but many of them are facing a growing problem as sales go up.

As more state mandates are lifted some restaurant operators like David Laddish are having a hard time hiring people to work. Laddish operates three Jack Beagles Restaurant and Bars in Charlotte and said right now 15 positions are open. “We’re constantly hiring, we need people,” Laddish said. “Spring is ramping up and occupancy is going up and hours are increasing so it’s like a triple whammy for the restaurant and bar business.”

The pandemic forced some employees to quit or be laid off. With fewer restrictions in place, right now more customers like Katie Renn Williams and her friends are increasing their demand. It’s her 21st birthday and the governor’s order allowing more people inside businesses couldn’t have come at a better time. More than 15 of her friends haven’t seen each other in person in almost a year and they came together to celebrate her.

“It was hard not being able to go out and socialize as much but it’s nice that we’re able to come back and be outside and feel safe,” Williams said. “It was actually a complete surprise to be able to see that they were all able to come here and get together.”

Right now restaurants and bars can operate at 75 percent capacity inside and 100 percent capacity outside and laddish said having the increase in people is helping.

Business hours are back to normal and alcohol can now be sold until 2 am. While mask mandates and social distancing rules are in effect, right now laddish is focused on what the future could bring. “We are looking forward to getting 100 percent occupancy,” Laddish said.

“Right now we’re doing live music on the weekends early just acoustic acts 6-9 Friday, Saturday 4-7 on Sundays because we don’t want to bring in too big of a crowd but once we get to 100 percent occupancy we’ll probably do larger acts.”

Long lines are a problem for some restaurants and bar owners. Laddish had to add door guides to help monitor the number of people coming in and sometimes people can get frustrated for having to wait on people at a table to leave.

The governor’s order allowing more customers inside businesses expires on April 30th.