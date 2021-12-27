Wells Fargo corporate delaying return to office plans

A Wells Fargo office is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New York. Wells Fargo & Co. says its profit rose 4% to $2.99 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The bank, based in San Francisco, said Friday that it had earnings of 64 cents per share, compared with earnings of 60 cents a year earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Wells Fargo, one of the largest financial institutions in the country, and headquartered in the Queen City, is delaying its plans to have workers return to their corporate offices.

In a statement released to FOX 46 on Monday, a Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed the plans were delayed “given the changing external environment.”

“We are continuing to closely monitor the environment with the health and wellbeing of our employees as our priority.”

A specific date for return was not immediately provided, but the spokesperson tells FOX 46 that they are planning to return employees to the office in the New Year, as long as communicate their plans for returning.

The spokesperson also told FOX 46 that 100,000 employees across the country continued to work in local branches throughout the pandemic and that “all locations continue to be available for use by vaccinated employees on a voluntary basis.”