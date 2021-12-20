‘Boom Boom.’ Neighbors describe scene that left a man dead and a child in the hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after being stabbed over the weekend.

According to CMPD, the girl was stabbed after a man broke into her home and held her at knifepoint.

Police said the man knew the 13-year-old and her mother. In their report, they wrote that when they got there, police tried to calm the man down. They said, he suddenly stabbed the girl, and the officer then shot and killed him.

“It seemed like very TV-like like we watched this scene on the TV, I don’t know how else to put it,” said Jon Hoover.

At first, the police cars and sirens didn’t seem real, but when Jon Hoover heard one sound, he knew it was something very serious, and very real.

“We could see movement in the upstairs windows, a few seconds later, boom-boom,” said Jon.

On Saturday night, Jon and his daughter watched from their upstairs window as police ran into a house where a 13-year-old girl was being held hostage. Jon lives across the street and said, he wasn’t sure what was going on.

“I think that’s when the reports started coming in, alright now, now this is scary,” said Jon.

Jon said it made him think about his own daughter who would have been home alone when this all happened.

“We were going to go out to a Christmas party, but my wife wasn’t feeling well, so we decided to stay here,” remembered Jon.

He said, Blairbeth street is quiet, not much happens there and if he hadn’t seen everything happen on Saturday, he might not have known.

“When I got up the next day, it was like nothing had ever happened, that was the eerie part for me,” said Jon.

As of 5:15 p.m. Monday, police hadn’t released the name of the suspect. The officer who fired the shot is on paid leave, which is protocol.