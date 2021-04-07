‘We don’t have to turn anybody away’: Vaccine supply picking up as more North Carolinians become eligible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The COVID-19 vaccine supply is picking up in Mecklenburg County, according to one provider, on the first day that all adults are eligible for the shot in North Carolina.

StarMed is giving 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Tuckaseegee Road location between now and next Tuesday, and people in line told FOX 46 they did not have any problems making their appointments.

Everybody has their reason for getting in line and getting their shot in the arm.

“My grandma is probably my favorite person, so to be able to go see her and not have to worry about that is gonna be cool,” said Hunter Bailey.

“A lot of our employees have been laid off and they’ve been sitting at home, so we’re ready for the country to open back up,” said Robert Wylie, who works for a tour bus company.

Wylie had no problems making his COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“It was the first site I tried, and I got it right away,” said Wylie.

Now that everyone 16 and older in North Carolina is eligible for the shot, there’s not as much hassle getting people signed up.

“It’s extremely freeing from a registration standpoint. We don’t have to turn anybody away anymore, it’s liberating for the patients to not be able to come in here and not feel the stress of are they going to be eligible next?” said Mike Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO.

And the vaccine supply is picking up.

“I don’t anticipate that’s going to be as much as an issue, but still the floodgates aren’t fully open yet,” Estramonte said.

Now that teens are eligible for the shot, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say vaccine appointments will count as an excused absence for eligible students.

FOX 46 checked the StarMed site.

For a 16-year old, a little note pops up saying you need a parent or guardian with you to get the shot or you have to bring written permission to vaccinate, and it won’t let you sign up if you put in a date of birth younger than 16.

Those in line today are now ready for their second shots just weeks away.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking at first, but now I’m excited. I come back in a month and it will be a weight off my shoulders for sure,” said Bailey.

FOX 46 asked Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools if they plan on having any vaccination events for eligible students. They say nothing is planned right now.