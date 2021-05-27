“We can’t get her back.” Charlotte grandmother charged for concealing evidence in murder of 4-year-old granddaughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second family member has been charged with the death of a 4-year-old little girl in north Charlotte. Tammy Taylor Moffett, 53, has been charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the little girl’s family confirmed to FOX 46 that the second woman arrested in this homicide case is the child’s grandmother. Majelic Young’s body was found buried in the backyard of her mother’s home on Friday, May 21.

FOX 46 met with Majelic’s aunts on Thursday and they said this second arrest is a relief but no amount of charges will bring their niece back.

An ever-growing memorial can be found outside of the home where CMPD officers recovered the body of 4-year-old Majelic.

“We still take balloons, and bears, and her favorite things,” Sabrina Baker said.

Baker, one of Majelic’s aunts, said she’s grateful for another arrest.

“It’s never enough justice, to truly be honest, because we can’t get her back,” Baker said.

On Thursday, police charged Moffett, Majelic’s grandmother, with concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder. She’s believed to have helped the little girl’s mother, Malikah Diane Bennet, 31, dispose of her body. Bennet’s been charged with first-degree murder.

“A baby? How can you sleep? You’re not human.”

Baker said Majelic was only supposed to visit her mother for a weekend back in August 2020 that turned into nine months without her.

“She’s with the grandmother, she’s with other family members, don’t worry about it.”

They said this never should have happened.

“I just want everyone to remember her as that, that beautiful angel that we all knew and loved.”

Baker said so many things aren’t adding up and she thinks more people saw or heard something when Majelic was alive. She hopes they come forward.

“I feel like anyone that was involved in that household that knew what was going on should be held accountable,” Baker said.

The family is holding a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Friday to celebrate Majelic at Nevin Community Park.