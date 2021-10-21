‘We are deeply sorry.’ Ardrey Kell administration releases message after Blue Lives Matter flag carried onto football field during Friday’s game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ardrey Kell administration released a message to CMS families after a Blue Lives Matter flag was carried onto the field at Friday’s homecoming football game.

School authorities said the flag was brought onto the field in honor of School Resource Officer Julio Herrera, who had recently passed away from COVID-19 after serving with CMPD for 28 years.

“While the reason for this was that a player, who was a personal friend of Julio Herrera, wanted to honor his life and his family at the game being dedicated to his memory, we also recognize that the meaning behind this flag goes much deeper for some,” Ardrey Kell administration said in their message to school families.

The administration went on to say, “In no way was the carrying of this flag on Friday night intended to be a political statement or a representation of the greater beliefs of our community, nor any political beliefs of the player carrying it. Instead, the intention was, from one police officer family to another, honoring Officer Herrera. We are deeply sorry for the unintended consequence of how it made some of our school family feel and recognize that we must consider all perspectives when making decisions that impact our families.”

Ardrey Kell administration said they plan to use this situation to further educate their staff and students on how their actions send multiple messages and that at AK, they intend for all of their actions to represent an inclusive environment where respect is given to each and every student.

“We will also work to further educate our students on the impact of using social media to address our feelings instead of communicating and learning from one another’s perspectives. Social media hate is never the way to move social equity work forward. Instead, talking about issues and listening to one another is how we can begin to make true strides towards an inclusive and respectful environment,” officials said.