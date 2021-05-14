“We are back.” Neighborhood Theatre in NoDa reopening after COVID restrictions lifted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NoDa is one of Charlotte’s up-and-coming neighborhoods. There are plenty of bars and restaurants, but businesses in the area say one of the biggest drivers is the concert venues.

Now, one of the venues has a message they want everyone to hear, or see rather.

“Our marquee seems to have been the bell-weather for music and Charlotte the whole time,” said Gregg McCraw, with MaxxMusic.

It’s three words. Three syllables.

But the message on the marquee at the ‘Neighborhood Theatre’ is a big one.

“We want to have music in here,” said Gregg, who books the bands at the theatre. “I mean, we were never dark more than two days probably for that, and 2020 looked like it was going to be the best year we ever had.”

Gregg said they lost 96 percent of their revenue in 2020 and it wasn’t just them.

“NoDa is known as an arts and entertainment district, but music is probably the most important art down here, ahead of visual art,” said Chris Hood.

Chris has been selling his art on the street in NoDa for four years. His wife, Emily, has been selling her jewelry there for two.

When the music venues closed, and stayed close, they saw it in their bottom line.

“Evening Muse is just as important and the two of them anchor this neighborhood more than people can imagine,” said Chris.

However, when the two saw the marquee at the Neighborhood Theatre, they were hopeful.

“It’s chilling to see it now because when this all went down, the last time we saw it last year- it said F U Covid,” laughed Emily.

In less colorful language, the theatre now has an opening date of June 17, 2021.

“One thing that we really hope is that everyone gets out and get vaccinated so we weren’t lying when we posted that,” said Gregg.

The theatre has a long and interesting story. Many are happy that 2020 was not the last chapter.

Gregg smiled, “Oh yeah, I’m sure there are more stories to come.”