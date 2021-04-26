Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department Captain passes away suddenly

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad announced the passing of one of their own on Monday.

The department said Captain Ronald McGarvey passed away suddenly around 8:09 a.m. Monday, April 26. Captain McGarvey suffered a fatal medical emergency after the completion of his shift while in transit to his home, the volunteer fire department explained.

A Union County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated care while crews from Waxhaw Fire Department responded to McGarvey to render aid. Despite their best efforts, crews were unable to revive him.

Chief Sharpe is considering Captain McGarvey’s death a ‘Line of Duty Death’ in accordance with the Hometown Heroes Survivors Benefits Act and the Dale Long PSOB Improvements Act of 2012.