Waxhaw man charged with murder in 2020 fatal drug overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Waxhaw man has been charged with second-degree murder in the December 2020 fatal overdose of a 34-year-old man.

Samuel Keith Player, already in jail due to several felonies related to heroin and methamphetamine, now faces additional charges in connection with the December 1, 2020 drug overdose death of Thomas Lee Howell, 34, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives charged Player on Thursday with aggravated death by distribution as well as second-degree murder.

The Medical Examiner ruled that Howell died as a result of heroin and fentanyl toxicity after he was found unresponsive in his bedroom last December 1.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Narcotics Bureau worked jointly on this case and successfully identified Player as the source of the drugs that caused Howell’s death.

Player faces the enhanced charge of aggravated death by distribution due to a qualifying felony drug conviction of possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance for an offense occurring in 2019, the sheriff’s office said.

If convicted, Player faces a maximum sentence of more than 40 years in prison.