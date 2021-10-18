Water outage caused grounded flights, operations issues at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Flights at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport were temporarily grounded Monday evening after a massive water main break caused the airport to lose water pressure.

The FAA lifted the temporary stop shortly after 8:00 p.m. Inside, restrooms and restaurants were closed due to the lack of water. Flight crews warned passengers to use the restroom on the planes before deboarding.

“I came in from Orlando and when we landed we were told: A) there’s no water. B) Use the restrooms before you get off. And C) they’re not allowing any more planes to land,” said Sam Lodge.

Lodge worried he might miss his connection to Norfolk because the plane he was supposed to catch was re-routed to another airport.

“The problem is the lack of communication,” Lodge said.

“But (the employees) don’t know anything. I don’t think anyone is hiding any information. But it’s frustrating.”

Some flights were delayed, others were canceled. Specific numbers of impacted flights were not immediately available Monday evening.

Jyothsna Danta was relieved when she found out here niece’s flight to Philadelphia was scheduled to depart on time.

“I felt really good because my sister’s daughter is traveling alone for the first time. And this is the last flight of the night. If it were delayed I would have been very worried,” Danta said.

The airport announced on Twitter that water pressure had returned to normal.

“Water has returned to all restrooms. Lines are being flushed and cleaning is underway,” airport officials announced.

Restaurants were closed, however some places still sold pre-packed goods. Despite the frustration, Lodge said he couldn’t get too upset seeing as how he had never seen anything like this before.

“I travel a lot. I’ve seen a lot of weird things happen. A lot of delays. A lot of acts of God. This is the first time I’ve ever had an airport close because of water,” said Lodge.

“It’s frustrating, but I don’t know what level of frustration I have because this is a one-off.”