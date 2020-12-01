WATCH: Surveillance video of Danquirs Franklin inside Charlotte Burger King offers new details of deadly encounter with police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New surveillance video relating to the deadly shooting of Danquirs Franklin by a CMPD officer in March 2019 has been released Tuesday to the public.

A Superior Court judge authorized CMPD to release the additional body-worn camera footage and the City of Charlotte Department of Transportation to release street camera footage. CMPD also released surveillance video captured from inside the restaurant.

In the new surveillance video, you can see the suspect, Danquirs Franklin, enter the north Charlotte Burger King, at 2601 Beatties Ford Road, and head into the kitchen where he assaults an employee.

Warning: The video below is graphic

Additional surveillance footage shows Franklin, armed with what appears to be a handgun, fighting with patrons and employees inside the fast-food restaurant, just feet away from a young child. Multiple 911 callers indicated that Franklin was armed with a gun inside the restaurant.

Franklin is also observed jumping onto the counter inside the restaurant and attacking the same employee, pushing her to the wall, and screaming in her face as she’s on the phone with 911.

Warning: The video below is graphic

Additional surveillance footage released on Tuesday also shows Franklin, again, pushing the same Burger King employee up against a glass wall and shouting in her face.

Warning: The video below is graphic

Surveillance video released back in April 2019 showed responding CMPD Officer Wende Kerl and another fellow officer telling the suspect, Franklin, to drop his weapon multiple times outside the north Charlotte Burger King, in the parking lot. In the video you see Franklin pulling the weapon away from his body when he is shot by Officer Kerl.

Franklin is heard saying in the video, “You asked me to…,” before collapsing.

Warning: The video below is graphic

In 2019, CMPD released two different 911 calls related to the shooting. The recordings have been edited, as required by state statute, to alter each caller’s voice and remove any personal information such as name, address, and telephone number.

LISTEN TO THE FIRST 911 CALL HERE

LISTEN TO THE SECOND 911 CALL HERE

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Franklin was armed and officers repeatedly ordered him to drop his gun before he was shot. Franklin was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The officer involved in the deadly shooting, Wende Kerl, was placed on administrative leave per CMPD protocol at the time. In August 2019, The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office did not seek charges against her.

The DA said Officer Kerl believed the suspect, identified as Franklin, had a gun in his hands and felt her life was in imminent danger before she fired shots.

After a lengthy and careful review of the investigation, including the information outlined above, and following a review of a team of senior prosecutors in my office, I have determined that the State could not prove to a unanimous jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Kerl’s belief that she faced an imminent threat of death of great bodily harm was unreasonable. Consequently, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Danquirs Franklin. Spencer B. Merriweather III District Attorney

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Tisdale is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All videos relating to this incident can be viewed here.

