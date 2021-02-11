WATCH: No injuries reported after lightning strikes southeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – No injuries have been reported after lightning struck a home Thursday afternoon in southeast Charlotte, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at a house located along Providence Road.

As firefighters arrived to the scene, they observed a tree that had been struck by lightning nearby and parts of it had fallen on top of the home.

Thankfully, the homeowners were not harmed and the largest parts of the tree fell just feet away from the residence. The roof of the house has minor damage and some holes.

The homeowner said they heard a large boom after the lightning struck. Debris from the incident could be seen across the street, all over Providence Road.