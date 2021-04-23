WATCH: Did you see it? SpaceX launch lights up sky above Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you’re an early riser, you may have noticed a strange light streaking across the Carolina sky Friday morning.
FOX 46 Charlotte viewers expressed some awe (and a little confusion) as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the pre-dawn sky.
SpaceX launched four astronauts aboard a Dragon capsule headed for the International Space Station.
SpaceX used a recycled rocket and capsule for its third crew flight in less than a year.
Here are viewer photos of the launch:
The capsule carrying Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet will stay in orbit for 23 hours before docking at the ISS Saturday morning.