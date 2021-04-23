WATCH: Did you see it? SpaceX launch lights up sky above Charlotte

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you’re an early riser, you may have noticed a strange light streaking across the Carolina sky Friday morning.

FOX 46 Charlotte viewers expressed some awe (and a little confusion) as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the pre-dawn sky.

SpaceX launched four astronauts aboard a Dragon capsule headed for the International Space Station.

SpaceX used a recycled rocket and capsule for its third crew flight in less than a year.

Here are viewer photos of the launch:

(photo by Matt Dugas)

(photo by Jaeson Parsons)

(photo by Brittany Levan)

(photo by Brian Christiansen)

The capsule carrying Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet will stay in orbit for 23 hours before docking at the ISS Saturday morning.