Wanted: Two men steal $16,000 worth of purses from SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for at least two suspects accused of stealing $16,000 worth of purses from the SouthPark Mall.

There is currently a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrests of the duo.

This isn’t the first time SouthPark Mall has been targeted by organized retail crime. Last year, about $16,000 worth of perfume was stolen from Sephora.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.