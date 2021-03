Photos of hit-and-run suspect, via CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a hit-and-run in southeast Charlotte.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on March 4, 2021, in the 3000 block of Monroe Road.

CMPD said there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for her arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.