WANTED: Mooresville man holds three hostage, assaults 12-year-old child, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mooresville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of seriously injuring and holding three people against their will.

Officers said on May 27, 2021, Donnie Lee Cherry assaulted and held three people against their will at a home on Lee Street in Mooresville. One of the victims seriously injured was a 12-year-old boy.

Cherry is wanted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of interfering with emergency communications, three counts of communicating threats, two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation, and assault on a female.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cherry is asked to call Mooresville Police at 704-664-3311.