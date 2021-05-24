Wanted man connected to 4 murders in SC and Missouri found ‘beat up’ and ‘exhausted’ Monday, now in custody

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A wanted murder suspect is now in custody. After nearly a week-long manhunt, ATF agents captured Tyler Terry Monday in Chester County.

Investigators said they found Terry beat up and exhausted, his clothes ripped to shreds, and his body covered in bug bites.

Video captured by FOX 46 Charlotte shows the moment Terry was brought in on the back of a pick-up truck just moments after he was found facedown in the woods.

Authorities said Terry is tied to at least four murders in South Carolina and Missouri.

Terry is now being held inside the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, he was brought to their building after receiving treatment at the hospital.

Video taken by FOX 46 Charlotte shows Terry being loaded into a sheriff’s vehicle at the hospital. Officials put up a sheet to block FOX 46’s view as he was put back into the law enforcement vehicle after being treated.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they found Terry laying on the ground hiding in the high weeds Monday morning. The Sheriff said Sunday was when they started to close in after deputies spotted Terry running across Highway 9 near Ligon Road. Then they began moving in.

“Yesterday was the break we were looking for, that was his mistake, so we had high numbers of agencies here, continuous air coverage, we reinforced that perimeter, we needed layers of a perimeter,” the Sheriff said on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office and ATF shared photos of Terry just moments after he was captured. A Sheriff’s spokesman told FOX 46 Charlotte a gun was found either on Terry or it was laying close to him, as he was taken into custody around mid-morning Monday.

Captured: Murder Suspect Tyler Terry







The Chester County Sheriff’s Office does not expect Terry’s bond hearing will happen Monday. His South Carolina charges, two murder charges, and two attempted murder charges, for shooting at sheriff’s deputies during a high-speed chase one week ago that sparked this manhunt, will all be handled first, then Terry’s murder charges in Missouri will be handled through the court system.