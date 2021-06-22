WANTED: Man accused of stealing woman’s purse, pointing gun at another in Gastonia gas station parking lot

Photo: Gastonia Police Department

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of robbing a woman and pointing a gun at another person.

The incident happened at the QT gas station on E Long Avenue, police said.

According to Gastonia Police, the suspect stole a woman’s purse and then pointed a gun at a bystander before feeling the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Houser at 704-836-0041 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

FOX 46 Charlotte

