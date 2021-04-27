Volunteer Lancaster Fire Chief under fire for Facebook post saying, “stop responding to these Black neighborhoods”

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A volunteer fire chief in Lancaster is under fire following remarks he made on social media, just one day after the deadly deputy-involved shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

“Dear Police, stop responding to these black neighborhoods. They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won’t have a story,” Volunteer Lancaster Fire Chief Francis Butch Ghent said.

Ghent is currently listed as the Fire Chief on the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department Station 12‘s Facebook page and on the Lancaster County website.

Several people have commented on the Facebook post, expressing how upset it has made them.

“O my how dare you,” Eureeka Cunningham said.

“Should be ashamed with yourself being Their of a Fire department my son wants to join. He actually looked up to you dude. But he won’t after this. Shame on you dude!!!! Hope you lose your spot with the fire department because we don’t need idiots like you being fake. You should protect and serve all people. Not just the “White Folk!!!!!! Pisses me off,” Ronald Belk said.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to the McDonald Green Fire Department for comment. Check back for updates on this developing story.