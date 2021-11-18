Video shows FedEx driver see fallen American flag in Matthews front yard, hangs it back up, gives big salute

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Ring home security camera captured a special moment in Matthews this week when a FedEx driver noticed a fallen American flag and stopped to hang it back up before giving a big salute.

In the Ring video, you can see the FedEx driver notice the flag pole knocked over into the bushes in someone’s front yard while delivering a package.

The driver is seen placing the package on the ground before walking over to hang the flag back up. He is then observed saluting the American flag before leaving the property.

Courtesy of Karla Cruz

The homeowner, Karla Cruz, tells FOX 46 she wants to find the driver and give him recognition and praise for his kind and patriotic actions. The homeowner told FOX 46 the driver briefly returned to pick up his scanner.

“We need more people like him in today’s world,” Cruz said to FOX 46.

If you know who this driver is, please email newstips@fox46.com