Video shows car overturned in front of University area apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Video sent to FOX 46 shows a car that apparently went off of an elevated road, landed on another vehicle and finally came to rest upside down in front of an apartment complex in the University area.

Neighbor Vedant Raval tells FOX 46 that the wild accident took place around 2:30 pm. in the 9500 block of Grove Hill Drive.

He says it appears that the car jumped off N Tryon into the building.

CMPD and Charlotte Fire responded, but it is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

Raval reported that officials were beginning to move the car around 4 p.m. No additional information is available at this time.

