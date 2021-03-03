VIDEO: E CLT jewelry store robbery and hostage footage released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects who they said robbed an east Charlotte jewelry store while holding its employees and customers hostage on Wednesday.

CMPD said this incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2020 at Brownlee Jewelers on University City Blvd.

Three suspects entered the business shortly before 5 p.m. that Tuesday and held both the employees and customers hostage while stealing jewelry. CMPD said during its weekly news conference on Wednesday that one of the suspects had been arrested, however, two are still on the lam.

CMPD confirmed with FOX 46 that this specific robbery is directly connected to a series of smash-and-grab jobs at pawn shops and jewelry stores that have occurred over the last few months throughout the City of Charlotte.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CMPD at 704-334-1600.