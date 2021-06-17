Video: Passengers argue over wearing a mask midflight between Nashville and Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Turbulence in the sky! An altercation on a Southwest Airline flight between Nashville and Charlotte led police to escort two passengers off the plane.

There was a saying that went ‘fly the friendly skies,’ and now some airline passengers say the skies aren’t so friendly anymore.

“It’s very crazy,” said Joe Timmons, flying from Austin to visit family. “I feel like the police at the airport is becoming routine, arresting passengers.”

That was the case on Southwest Flight 730 from Nashville to Charlotte. Timmons says the altercation started midflight. Southwest Flight 730 left Nashville (BNA) at 11:33 a.m. Thursday, June 17, and arrived at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) at 1:51 p.m., about 19 minutes late, according to FlightAware.

“It was obvious something was going on, then we heard there was some unruly passengers, maybe multiple, maybe one. It ended up being one passenger, a younger male who refused to put his mask back on.”

The argument escalated, and a spokesperson for Southwest says the fight was between two passengers and the flight crew wasn’t involved. Once the plane touched down, everyone was asked to remain seated.

Timmons got video of police escorting the passengers off the plane.

CMPD tells FOX 46, the officers helped resolve the dispute. No arrests were made, and no charges have been filed. Timmons, who was flying in from Texas to visit family, said all passengers should remember this word of advice.

“People need to be aware that you have to follow the rules or otherwise you’re going to meet a police officer at the gate,” he said.

FOX 46 asked the spokesperson from Southwest about what happens to passengers escorted off a plane by police. The spokesperson replied, “The airline doesn’t provide numbers externally about customers on the restricted fly list.”