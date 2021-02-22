Video: Massive fire breaks out at junkyard in Lancaster County

BUFORD S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple fire stations responded to a large junkyard fire of cars in Lancaster County that started Monday evening, Lancaster Fire officials say.

Around 4:12 p.m., a standard crushing car operation was taking place at Mahaffey’s Used Car and Parts off of Rocky River Road in Bufford, when one car’s gas tank sparked a large fire between the cars. It’s unsure how many cars there were.

As of 6:35 p.m., firefighters were still attempting to put the fire out.

The fire department told Fox 46 that one firefighter was being treated by EMS for possible heat exhaustion.

More details will be provided when available.