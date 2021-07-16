VIDEO: Body cam video released from 2020 raid of empty east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A court order ruled Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police release the video that damaged a home in east Charlotte.

The SWAT response took place on July 11, 2020, on Andora Drive. Police were looking for Trey McClendon. McClendon was wanted for several warrants and police said they were at the home days before the response.

“He was arrested there within a few months prior on gun and weapon charges along with other people in the home I believe,” said Capt. Jonathan Thomas with CMPD.

Investigators got a tip from a neighbor that McClendon was in the home. When patrol officers arrived, they believed McClendon was in the home as well. They set up a perimeter, called for back-up and tried to make verbal contact with McClendon.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Police arrived at the home just after 6 p.m. and were there until 3 a.m., according to CMPD.

“We’re going to first try to talk people out, if that doesn’t work, we are going to introduce munitions to make them into a communicative form or to come outside where we control that encounter.”

Officers used tear gas, a robot, and finally SWAT moved in to clear the home. The house was empty, but there was damage done from the gas, and robot. Plus, more damage to the ceiling when an officers foot went through it while searching the attic.

The homeowners said they handed CMPD the keys and wanted to know when they would be able to go back inside. The home was empty and CMPD said that is rare, but it is better to be safe than sorry.

“Possible bad intel,” added Thomas. “The patrol officers may not have had their perimeter as tight as they thought on the initial. They said they heard voices.”

McClendon would be arrested days later at a different location.

A statement from the attorney for the homeowner said his clients still feel this was an unnecessary military operation and that they have not been paid for the damages.