Video: 2 suffer burns after truck catches fire on I-85 northbound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews responded to a serious vehicle fire Monday afternoon along Interstate-85.
The incident occurred around 1:52 p.m. Monday, March 15, on I-85 northbound near Exit 29.
Medic tells FOX 46 Charlotte two people suffered burns in connection to this incident. So far, one person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic in the area wasn’t heavily impacted.
No word on what caused the vehicle to catch fire at this time.
