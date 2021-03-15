Video: 2 suffer burns after truck catches fire on I-85 northbound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews responded to a serious vehicle fire Monday afternoon along Interstate-85.

The incident occurred around 1:52 p.m. Monday, March 15, on I-85 northbound near Exit 29.

Medic tells FOX 46 Charlotte two people suffered burns in connection to this incident. So far, one person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area wasn’t heavily impacted.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

No word on what caused the vehicle to catch fire at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.