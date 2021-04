CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A victim suffered life-threatening injuries during an incident in east Charlotte on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officials responded to calls regarding an apparent shooting around 10:30 a.m. near 5600 Farm Pond Lane on Sunday.

Medic transported one patient to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and a developing story. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.