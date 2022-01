CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least one person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck along I-485 in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The accident happened at 3:48 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, on I-485 near Exit 6 West BV RA.

Emergency crews, Charlotte Fire, and CMPD responded to the scene and temporarily close a portion of the right lane on I-485 early Sunday.

No word on what caused the wreck at this time.